Antero Resources (AR) Shares Gap Down to $15.70

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $15.70. Antero Resources shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 294603 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $113,896.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,059 shares in the company, valued at $429,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 72.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 125.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,169,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 121.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 142,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/antero-resources-ar-shares-gap-down-to-15-70.html.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.