Aperio Group LLC Purchases 4,669 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TRI Pointe Group worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPH. ValuEngine raised TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $14.00 price objective on TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

