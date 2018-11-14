Apollo Investment (AINV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of AINV stock remained flat at $$5.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. 556,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 25,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.