Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

AIF stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Friday, November 9th.

