Apple (AAPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.75.

Shares of AAPL opened at $192.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,737 shares of company stock valued at $107,157,170 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 33.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 44.0% in the first quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 428.7% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

