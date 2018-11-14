Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s Largest Position

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.7% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $192.23 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.24 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $266.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,442.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,737 shares of company stock worth $107,157,170 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/apple-inc-aapl-is-glenview-state-bank-trust-dept-s-largest-position.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.