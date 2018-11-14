Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s Largest Position

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.7% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $192.23 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.24 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $266.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.75.
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,442.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,737 shares of company stock worth $107,157,170 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.
