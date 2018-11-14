Apptio Inc (APTI) Director Peter S. Klein Sells 8,000 Shares

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) Director Peter S. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $301,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter S. Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apptio alerts:

On Monday, October 15th, Peter S. Klein sold 8,000 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $239,200.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Peter S. Klein sold 8,000 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $310,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. 3,285,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,968. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Apptio Inc has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.09 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Apptio to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Apptio from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura cut their target price on Apptio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Apptio from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Apptio by 64.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 218,653 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apptio during the third quarter worth $324,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apptio during the third quarter worth $453,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apptio during the third quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Apptio during the third quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Apptio Inc (APTI) Director Peter S. Klein Sells 8,000 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/apptio-inc-apti-director-peter-s-klein-sells-8000-shares.html.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Apptio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apptio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.