Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.00 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 123,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 168,501 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.