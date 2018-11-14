Aramark (ARMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Aramark has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Aramark has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of ARMK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.41. 9,139,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Aramark has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aramark news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $619,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,907.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

