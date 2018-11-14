ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (ABR) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.79

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 87188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

The stock has a market cap of $943.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. This is a boost from ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 80.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH Company Profile (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

