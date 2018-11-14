Archrock Inc (AROC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archrock has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 2.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -265.00%.

In other Archrock news, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 49,215 shares in the company, valued at $586,642.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Archrock by 332.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 90.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Archrock by 44.0% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

