Argentum (ARG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $334,468.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Argentum has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $334,468.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00023155 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000102 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000067 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 10,534,405 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg.

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

