Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) PT Set at $25.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Laidlaw began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $12.23. 838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

