Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,687 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $383,589.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,644. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

