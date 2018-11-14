Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.72 Million Holdings in L Brands Inc (LB)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 6,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LB. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on L Brands from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

NYSE:LB opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.72 Million Holdings in L Brands Inc (LB)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/arizona-state-retirement-system-has-1-72-million-holdings-in-l-brands-inc-lb.html.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.