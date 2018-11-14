Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,769 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.41. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $213.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/arizona-state-retirement-system-increases-stake-in-bancorpsouth-bank-bxs.html.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.