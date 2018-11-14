ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 74,101 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 119.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 35.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 377.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

