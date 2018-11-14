ARK Investment Management LLC Has $654,000 Position in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cellcom Israel were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cellcom Israel from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEL opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.04 million, a P/E ratio of 224.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Cellcom Israel Ltd. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $10.62.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/ark-investment-management-llc-has-654000-position-in-cellcom-israel-ltd-cel.html.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.