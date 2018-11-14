ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (AHKSY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR earned a news impact score of 1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.62. ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/asahi-kasei-cor-adr-ahksy-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR

Asahi Kasei Corporation primarily manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers and sheets; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; polymers; synthetic rubber and elastomers; consumables; cleaners; and packaging products.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.