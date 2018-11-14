Ashley Steel Buys 38,669 Shares of Gocompare.Com Group PLC (GOCO) Stock

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) insider Ashley Steel acquired 38,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £29,775.13 ($38,906.48).

LON:GOCO opened at GBX 79.30 ($1.04) on Wednesday. Gocompare.Com Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.62 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

GOCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 118 ($1.54) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gocompare.Com Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 126.60 ($1.65).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/ashley-steel-buys-38669-shares-of-gocompare-com-group-plc-goco-stock.html.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

