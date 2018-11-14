Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $17,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 67.5% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 157,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 63,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,862,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,236,000 after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 168.12%. The business had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 9,193 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $1,006,081.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,032,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $192,607.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,389. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

