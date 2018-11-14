Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 1,592 Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 63,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH opened at $164.44 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $143.00 and a 52 week high of $212.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$162.10” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.72.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $420,864.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,352. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total transaction of $283,378.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,465.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 1,592 Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/assenagon-asset-management-s-a-buys-shares-of-1592-parker-hannifin-corp-ph.html.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.