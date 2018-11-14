Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in CGI (GIB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CGI were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in CGI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in CGI by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 27,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in CGI by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Scotiabank cut CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Desjardins cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

GIB stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. CGI has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $66.53. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. CGI had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

