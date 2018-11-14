Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Olin Co. (OLN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 310,097 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Olin were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Olin to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on Olin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

NYSE:OLN opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.75. Olin Co. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $38.84.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $324,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

