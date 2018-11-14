Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perry Ellis International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Perry Ellis International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Perry Ellis International by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perry Ellis International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perry Ellis International by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PERY opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Perry Ellis International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perry Ellis International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, insider Stanley P. Silverstein sold 12,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $327,863.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.

