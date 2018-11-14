Associated Banc Corp Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 125,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $304,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Citigroup cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.66.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

