Associated Banc Corp Invests $3.59 Million in Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) Stock

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Avanos Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth about $136,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVNS. Raymond James upgraded Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avanos Medical from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

