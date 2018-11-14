AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.34.

AZN stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 55,399,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,013 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,470,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,325,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082,609 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,516,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,857,000 after acquiring an additional 436,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,557,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,215 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

