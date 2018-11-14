Astro Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (ASTRO)

Astro (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Astro token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00006053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Astro has a market cap of $1.25 million and $0.00 worth of Astro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Astro has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00146565 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00234761 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.27 or 0.10030914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Astro’s launch date was September 17th, 2017. Astro’s total supply is 6,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,313,833 tokens. The Reddit community for Astro is /r/astronautcapital. Astro’s official Twitter account is @astronautcap. Astro’s official website is astronaut.capital. The official message board for Astro is medium.com/astronaut-capital.

Astro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astro using one of the exchanges listed above.

