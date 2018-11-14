Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

ASTC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,876. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Astrotech (ASTC) Announces Earnings Results” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/astrotech-astc-announces-earnings-results.html.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral. The Astro Scientific segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment manufacturer component that drives the MMS-1000.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.