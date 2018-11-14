Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.80.

ATRA traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. 44,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,421. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.59.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.16). Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Haqq sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,265,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,378.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher sold 21,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $777,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,198.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,474 shares of company stock worth $3,563,128. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 100.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $214,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

