Athenex Inc (ATNX) CEO Purchases $418,800.00 in Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $418,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,887,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,231,308.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Johnson Yiu Nam Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 27th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $31,320.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00.

Athenex stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 721,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,504. Athenex Inc has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.10). Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.29% and a negative return on equity of 73.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Athenex by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATNX. ValuEngine upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Athenex in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

