Atlanta Gold (ATG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Atlanta Gold Inc (CVE:ATG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00.

Atlanta Gold (CVE:ATG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Atlanta Gold (CVE:ATG)

Atlanta Gold Inc operates as a junior gold exploration and development company in the United States. Its principal property is the Atlanta gold property that covers an area of 2,159 acres located in Idaho. The company was formerly known as Twin Mining Corporation and changed its name to Atlanta Gold Inc in March 2007.

