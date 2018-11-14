Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,155. Atossa Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “$2.47” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.
About Atossa Genetics
Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.
