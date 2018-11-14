AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,207,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257,713 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.7% of Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $969,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,809,130,000 after buying an additional 10,535,763 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 204,091,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,553,371,000 after buying an additional 3,055,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,182,000 after buying an additional 12,709,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,565,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,617,000 after buying an additional 879,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,675,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,208,000 after buying an additional 4,930,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/att-inc-t-shares-bought-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.