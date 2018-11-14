Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $783,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $149,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.43. 1,522,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,699. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $159.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 109.47 and a beta of 1.97.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

