AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Position Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 92.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 222.4% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in AutoZone by 197.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in AutoZone by 332.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $790.65.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total value of $7,218,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,533,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Graves sold 18,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.37, for a total value of $14,673,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,487 shares of company stock worth $46,667,608 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $813.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $590.76 and a 1-year high of $819.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 99.70% and a net margin of 11.92%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 58.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

