Avalon Holdings Corp (AWX) Insider Bryan Saksa Sells 12,000 Shares

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) insider Bryan Saksa sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AWX opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Avalon Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Get Avalon alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.58% of Avalon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet raised Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/avalon-holdings-corp-awx-insider-bryan-saksa-sells-12000-shares.html.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.