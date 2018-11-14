Avid Technology (AVID) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Peter Ennis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $50,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 54.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,142,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 402,745 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1,441.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 246,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 230,600 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 104.6% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 365,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 186,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 163.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 6,320,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

