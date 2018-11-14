B. Riley Comments on L Brands Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L Brands in a report issued on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

LB stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. L Brands has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $63.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 42,680 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,331,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,866,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 231,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

