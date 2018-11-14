B. Riley Comments on LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Dougherty & Co lowered LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on LightPath Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.74. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 million.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

