B. Riley Reiterates $3.00 Price Target for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) received a $3.00 price objective from investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $534.48 million, a P/E ratio of -96.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 324.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 377.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.