B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for American International Group Inc (AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for American International Group in a report issued on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.00.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

AIG stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 87.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 17,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $714,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 194,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 59.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 28.0% during the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.