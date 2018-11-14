B. Riley Trims MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Target Price to $11.00

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities set a $12.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NYSE MRT opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $262.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.65. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $36,109.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 271,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,413 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 180,502 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,733,000 after acquiring an additional 222,015 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

