B. Riley Weighs in on SunCoke Energy Partners LP’s FY2018 Earnings (SXCP)

SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in a report issued on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SunCoke Energy Partners alerts:

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $224.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.28 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

SXCP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SunCoke Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $660.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.33. SunCoke Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy Partners by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 50,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. SunCoke Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 96.97%.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.