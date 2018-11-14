Baader Bank Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) a €21.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLG. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.46 ($30.77).

ETR:DLG opened at €22.56 ($26.23) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a one year high of €50.68 ($58.93).

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

