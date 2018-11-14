Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 23.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 6.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 245.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 20,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSBR stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.01. 74,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

