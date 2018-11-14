Bank of America Corp DE Purchases New Stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.44% of Goosehead Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

