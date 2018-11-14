Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,653 Shares of American Software, Inc. (AMSWA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in American Software were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Software by 126.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Software in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 77.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 13.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet cut American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $369.93 million, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.77.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). American Software had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In other American Software news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $134,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,653 Shares of American Software, Inc. (AMSWA)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/bank-of-america-corp-de-sells-3653-shares-of-american-software-inc-amswa.html.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.