Bank of America Raises Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Price Target to $200.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $177.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAP. Wedbush set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.05. 25,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $88.24 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.70 per share, with a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,728,000.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

